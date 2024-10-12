Sharjah-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Trichy After Mid-Air Technical Issue

A Sharjah-bound flight carrying over 150 passengers and crew made a safe landing at Trichy airport on Friday, following a mid-air technical snag. The Boeing 737-8HG aircraft, identified by call sign VT-AYB, encountered a hydraulic leak shortly after takeoff, a malfunction critical to operating essential systems like the flaps and landing gear.

Due to the nature of the issue, the pilots were forced to declare an emergency, prompting a rapid response from Trichy airport authorities. The flight with call sign VT-AYB had to circle the airport for more than 2.5 hours, burning fuel in its tanks as the aircraft was not equipped to jettison fuel in emergencies. This precautionary measure ensured the plane could land safely, minimizing risk to those onboard.

After burning sufficient fuel, the crew successfully brought the plane down, averting a potential disaster. All passengers and crew disembarked unharmed, marking a fortunate escape from what could have been a far more severe incident.