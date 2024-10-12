Business

Sharjah-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Trichy After Mid-Air Technical Issue

harjah-Bound Flight VT-AYB Makes Emergency Landing at Trichy After Hydraulic Leak

Syed Iftequar12 October 2024 - 00:49
Sharjah-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Trichy After Mid-Air Technical Issue
Sharjah-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Trichy After Mid-Air Technical Issue

A Sharjah-bound flight carrying over 150 passengers and crew made a safe landing at Trichy airport on Friday, following a mid-air technical snag. The Boeing 737-8HG aircraft, identified by call sign VT-AYB, encountered a hydraulic leak shortly after takeoff, a malfunction critical to operating essential systems like the flaps and landing gear.

Due to the nature of the issue, the pilots were forced to declare an emergency, prompting a rapid response from Trichy airport authorities. The flight with call sign VT-AYB had to circle the airport for more than 2.5 hours, burning fuel in its tanks as the aircraft was not equipped to jettison fuel in emergencies. This precautionary measure ensured the plane could land safely, minimizing risk to those onboard.

After burning sufficient fuel, the crew successfully brought the plane down, averting a potential disaster. All passengers and crew disembarked unharmed, marking a fortunate escape from what could have been a far more severe incident.

Tags
Syed Iftequar12 October 2024 - 00:49

Related Articles

Middle East Tensions and High Crude Oil Prices Push Rupee Past 84-Mark Against US Dollar

Middle East Tensions and High Crude Oil Prices Push Rupee Past 84-Mark Against US Dollar

12 October 2024 - 01:46
Air India Express after technical snag; probe ordered (2nd Ld)

Air India Express after technical snag; probe ordered (2nd Ld)

11 October 2024 - 23:11
Markets settle lower ahead of key macro data; Sensex falls 230 points

Markets settle lower ahead of key macro data; Sensex falls 230 points

11 October 2024 - 17:44
Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh unit sales in 17 months

Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh unit sales in 17 months

11 October 2024 - 15:25
Back to top button