Sharvari Wagh Celebrates Christmas at Satpura Tiger Reserve with Safari, Stars, and Tigers

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh has shared an enchanting glimpse of her Christmas celebrations this year, giving fans a rare view of her holiday adventure at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Known for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari took to Instagram to post captivating pictures from her Christmas safari.

Sharvari’s Christmas Safari Adventure

Sharvari’s Christmas getaway this year was anything but ordinary as she ventured into the wilderness of the Satpura Tiger Reserve, nestled in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

In her Instagram post, she shared several snapshots capturing the beauty of her surroundings. Among the images were candid moments with her sister, photographs of majestic tigers in their natural habitat, and a mesmerizing shot of a starlit sky. The actress also posted a childhood photo of herself dressed as a tiger, adding a nostalgic touch to the festive spirit.

In one of the pictures, Sharvari can be seen behind the wheel of a jeep, taking part in the thrilling safari experience. She also shared an image of delicious food she enjoyed during her adventure. For her caption, she humorously wrote: “Christmas from the Waghs,” referencing the tigers (Wagh meaning tiger in Hindi) she encountered on her trip.

Sharvari Waugh’s Love for Romantic Novels

In addition to her safari adventure, Sharvari has also been sharing her love for reading during the holiday season. She revealed that she is spending her downtime indulging in romantic novels, many of which were recommended by her fans. One of the books that caught her attention was The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, which explores the story of a Ph.D. candidate and a professor at Stanford University who fake a relationship for various reasons.

Sharvari expressed her gratitude to her fans for their thoughtful book suggestions, writing: “Thank you for your romantic novel recommendations! I’ve made a list of all the book titles y’all DM’d me. Most of y’all suggested The Love Hypothesis, so here goes! Excited to read it!”

Sharvari Waugh’s Upcoming Projects

While enjoying her Christmas break, Sharvari is also gearing up for her upcoming film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men, Alpha is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases in the coming year.

Sharvari has made an impressive mark in the entertainment industry, starting as an assistant director for renowned filmmakers like Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015. She transitioned to acting with Kabir Khan’s critically acclaimed war drama series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye before venturing into films with the comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Bunty Aur Babli 2: A Major Milestone in Sharvari’s Career

Sharvari’s breakthrough role came in the 2020 film Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film brought back Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who reprised their roles as the infamous con duo. Sharvari Wagh played the role of a new con artist, debuting alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film garnered attention for its fresh take on the original, with Saif replacing Abhishek Bachchan’s role from the first movie.

Sharvari Wagh’s Versatile Journey in Bollywood

Sharvari Wagh continues to make waves in Bollywood with her growing filmography and diverse roles. From her acting debut in The Forgotten Army to her breakout role in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari has proven her versatility as an actress. As she prepares for the release of Alpha, her fans eagerly await her next big project. With a passion for reading, a love for nature, and a growing list of exciting film roles, Sharvari Wagh is undoubtedly an actress to watch in the coming years.

Sharvari’s Christmas celebrations at the Satpura Tiger Reserve reflect her adventurous spirit and love for nature. As she continues exploring new horizons, her fans will continue supporting her in every step of her journey.