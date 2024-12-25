What’s Open and Closed on Christmas Eve 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

With Christmas just around the corner, millions of Americans are gearing up for last-minute holiday preparations. Whether it’s grabbing a quick bite, picking up groceries, or shopping for the perfect outfit for a Christmas gathering, there are plenty of options available on Christmas Eve. However, most stores, restaurants, and services will operate under adjusted hours, so it’s best to plan ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve

Retailers nationwide will be open to help you wrap up your holiday shopping, but hours will vary:

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

Target: Open until 8 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Open until 7 p.m.

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples, Office Depot, and OfficeMax: Open until 5 or 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve

Need to pick up last-minute ingredients or groceries? Many major grocery chains will be open:

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.

Publix: Open until 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open until 7 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Open until 7 p.m.

Aldi: Hours vary by location, check your local store.

Winn-Dixie: Open until 9 p.m.

Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Whether you’re dining out or ordering takeout, many restaurants will be open for your convenience:

Starbucks and Dunkin’: Regular hours.

Fast Food: McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Subway, Chick-fil-A (hours vary).

Chipotle: Open until 3 p.m.

Cracker Barrel: Open until 2 p.m.

Chili’s: Open until 4 p.m.

Red Lobster: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and Applebee’s: Check local hours.

Hooters: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pharmacies and Banks

Many pharmacies and banks will operate on reduced schedules:

CVS and Walgreens: Open, but some locations may have adjusted hours.

Rite Aid: Hours vary by location; check online before heading out.

Banks: Most major banks, including Bank of America, Capital One, and CitiBank, will be open. Some branches of PNC and Truist will close early at 2 p.m.

Shipping Services

UPS: Open with limited services; pickups for Air services must be prearranged.

FedEx: Pickup and delivery services available with modified hours.

Post Office and Mail Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed that post offices will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, and mail delivery will proceed as usual.

Tips for Christmas Eve Shopping and Dining

Check Local Hours: While national chains have announced general schedules, hours can vary by location. Arrive Early: Expect crowds, especially at popular retailers and grocery stores. Plan Ahead for Christmas Day: Most businesses will be closed on Christmas Day, so stock up on essentials early.

Christmas Eve is one of the busiest days of the holiday season, and planning ahead can help make the day stress-free. From grabbing a cup of coffee to completing your shopping list, there are plenty of options available to make your holiday preparations seamless.