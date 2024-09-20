SHE Teams Apprehend 996 Individuals for Harassing Women During Ganesh Celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 996 individuals were apprehended by SHE Teams for harassing women during the recent Ganesh festivities at the Khairtabad Bada Ganesh pandal and other crowded locations across the city.

According to SHE Team officials, the offenders were caught while engaging in inappropriate behavior towards women in public areas. Legal action was taken, and cases were filed against those involved. In instances where video evidence could not be obtained, the individuals were counseled in the presence of their family members.

SHE Teams continue to be vigilant, encouraging the public to report any such incidents. For support or to report harassment, citizens can contact SHE Teams through the Dial 100 helpline or via WhatsApp at 9490616555.

This proactive approach underscores the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of women during large-scale public events.