Sheikh Badr Al Turki and Sheikh Waleed Shamshaan Appointed as Permanent Imams of Masjid Al Haram

Riyad: In a significant royal decree, Sheikh Badr Al Turki and Sheikh Waleed Shamshaan have been appointed as permanent Imams of Masjid Al Haram by the King. This prestigious appointment marks an important moment in the religious leadership of Islam’s holiest site, located in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Both Sheikh Badr Al Turki and Sheikh Waleed Shamshaan are highly respected scholars and religious figures known for their dedication to Islamic teachings. Their roles as permanent Imams will involve leading prayers and guiding the spiritual practices of millions of Muslims who visit Masjid Al Haram every year, especially during Hajj and Umrah.

This decision highlights the ongoing commitment to ensuring strong leadership at one of the most sacred locations in the Islamic world.