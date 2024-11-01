Shock to the Common People: LPG Cylinder Prices Rise

New Delhi: In a surprising move just ahead of Diwali, the central government has raised LPG cylinder prices, adding another burden on the already inflation-hit common people. Although there were speculations that fuel prices might be reduced, the government has, instead, hiked the price of the LPG cylinder used for commercial purposes by 62. This brings the cost of a commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi to 1,802, effective immediately, as per the domestic oil companies.

The cost of a commercial LPG cylinder in Hyderabad has now risen to 2,028. Other major cities saw similar hikes, with prices now at 1,911.50 in Kolkata, 1,754.50 in Mumbai, and 1,964.50 in Chennai.

On the bright side, there was no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices, offering some relief. In Delhi, the cost for a 14-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains 803, while in other major cities, it varies slightly: 829 in Kolkata, 802.50 in Mumbai, 818.50 in Chennai, 827.50 in Vijayawada, and a higher 855 in Hyderabad.