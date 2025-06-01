Shocking Crime in Kanpur: Taekwondo Player Alleges Assault, Fears Political Backlash!

A national-level Taekwondo player has accused several individuals of gang-rape inside an ashram located near a police station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The alleged assault occurred in January, but the complaint was filed four months later, citing fear of retaliation due to the accused individuals’ political connections.

Survivor’s Statement

The survivor, a Govind Nagar resident, claimed she was searching for a shop space to sell used clothes when she met Govind Mahto, who promised to introduce her to influential people. She alleged that after consuming a laddoo inside the ashram, she lost consciousness and was subsequently gang-raped by Mahto, the ashram’s mahant (chief priest), and several others, including four temple priests.

Video Evidence & Investigation

The survivor submitted a video to the police, which has also gone viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows an elderly man assaulting her inside the ashram premises. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mahesh Kumar confirmed that a complaint had been filed and that authorities have visited the ashram room shown in the video. The police are examining all aspects of the case.

Ashram’s Response

The ashram’s priests denied the allegations, claiming they were in Prayagraj attending the Kumbh at the time of the incident. They have provided photos and videos as evidence to support their alibi, which are currently under police scrutiny.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are actively investigating the case, reviewing the video evidence and verifying the statements of both the survivor and the accused individuals. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding justice for the survivor.