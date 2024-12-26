Shocking Incident in Telangana: SI and Woman Constable Allegedly Die by Suicide, Investigation Underway

Kamareddy: A tragic incident unfolded in Kamareddy district as a woman constable, Shruti, and a sub-inspector (SI), Sai Kumar, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Ellareddy large pond located in Adloor, Sadashivnagar Mandal.

A computer operator named Nikhil is also reportedly involved in the incident, though his status remains unconfirmed as police continue their search efforts.

Details of the Incident

Shruti, who was attached to the Bibi Pet Police Station, is believed to have taken the extreme step alongside Sai Kumar, an SI stationed at the Bikkannur Police Station, and Nikhil, a computer operator.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary findings suggest a potential link among the three individuals, possibly stemming from personal or professional circumstances.

Authorities discovered Sai Kumar’s personal car parked near the pond’s embankment, raising suspicions that all three might have been at the site before the tragedy. Local police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sindhu Sharma, are actively searching the area to recover the bodies and uncover the sequence of events leading to this shocking development.

Police Investigation Underway

SP Sindhu Sharma, who is overseeing the case, stated that preliminary inquiries indicate personal issues may have triggered the incident. However, the exact motive remains unclear.

Police are analyzing evidence, including mobile phone records and witness statements, to gain deeper insights.

Local residents were the first to notice unusual activity at the pond and reported the matter to the authorities. A search operation is currently underway, involving specialized teams to locate the individuals involved.

Potential Factors Behind the Tragedy

Although the investigation is in its early stages, sources close to the case suggest that complex interpersonal relationships among the trio could have played a role. Conflicts, emotional stress, or unreported grievances might have culminated in this heart-wrenching incident.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Woman Killed, Three Others Critically Injured Near Venkata Rao Pet

Community Reaction

The news has sent shockwaves through the local community and police department, with colleagues and residents expressing grief over the untimely deaths. Calls for mental health awareness and counseling support within the police force are growing, highlighting the pressures faced by law enforcement personnel.

Key Questions Remain