Telangana Road Accident: Woman Killed, Three Others Critically Injured Near Venkata Rao Pet

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, one woman lost her life, and three others sustained severe injuries.

The mishap occurred near Venkata Rao Pet on Thursday morning when the driver of a car lost control, leading to a collision with a stationary truck parked along the roadside.

Fatalities and Injuries

The accident claimed the life of a woman identified as Alekhya, a resident of Karimnagar town. The impact of the collision left three others — Ashok, Babu, and Manga — critically injured. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition remains critical as medical professionals work to stabilize them.

Details of the Accident

According to initial reports, the car involved in the accident was traveling at high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a stationary truck. Witnesses at the scene described the impact as severe, leaving the front of the car completely mangled.

Authorities believe that the accident could have been caused by either overspeeding or driver fatigue, though a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Local police officials reached the site shortly after the accident was reported. They have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Efforts are being made to gather eyewitness statements and review any available CCTV footage to gain further insights.

Road Safety Concerns in Telangana

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in Telangana. The state has seen a rise in road accidents attributed to overspeeding, driver negligence, and lack of adherence to traffic regulations. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of following road safety guidelines to prevent such tragedies.

Appeals for Caution

The police have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during early morning and late-night hours, when visibility and driver fatigue can pose additional risks. They have also reminded drivers to maintain safe speeds and avoid parking vehicles inappropriately along highways and major roads.