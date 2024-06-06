Shocking Incident: Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Hyderabad: Video

Hyderabad: In a tragic event at a medical store in Satyanarayana Colony, Rampally, a 37-year-old man named Murali reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and suddenly collapsed while at work.

The incident occurred under the Keesara police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Hyderabad. Disturbing CCTV footage captured the shocking moment of Murali’s untimely death.

The footage shows Murali engaged in his regular duties before abruptly collapsing, leaving coworkers and customers in shock.

Emergency services were called immediately, but despite prompt medical attention, Murali was declared dead on the scene.

This incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of cardiac issues among seemingly healthy individuals and underscores the importance of regular health check-ups and awareness about heart health.