Shocking Live CCTV Footage: Horrific Road Accident, 3 Killed on the Spot

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident captured on live CCTV footage, a speeding car collided with four bikes in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The accident has resulted in immediate fatalities and severe injuries.

The high-speed collision caused the bikers to be thrown off their vehicles. The driver of the car and two of the bikers died on the spot.

The driver has been identified as the ex-vice chancellor of Shivaji University. In total, three people are dead, and four others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident and ensure justice for the victims. The community is urged to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution to prevent such devastating events in the future.