Shocking School Admission Fees: ₹55,600 with Additional ₹8,400 for Parent Orientation

In a shocking turn of events, parents are expressing outrage over a nursery school’s staggering admission fee of ₹55,600, accompanied by an additional charge of ₹8,400 for parent orientation. This exorbitant fee structure has sparked a heated debate on social media, highlighting the skyrocketing costs of education, particularly in metro areas.

The announcement was shared on X by ENT surgeon Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi, who humorously remarked that he is considering starting his own school. Parents facing similar financial pressures echoed their frustrations in the comments, emphasizing the lack of values in the education business. One user noted, “To break this cycle, parents must stop enrolling their children in such schools.” Another added, “People are willing to spend on their kids what they wouldn’t for themselves, leading to a surge in expensive coaching centers and schools.”

8400 INR parent orientation fee!!!

No parent will ever agree to pay even 20% of this for a Doctors consultation..



I am planning to open a school now 😁 pic.twitter.com/IWuy3udFYU — Jagdish Chaturvedi (@DrJagdishChatur) October 22, 2024

Concerns were further underscored by Udit Bhandari, a real estate consultant from Gurugram, who shared his own struggles with rising school fees. He revealed that his son’s fees at a prestigious CBSE school have been increasing by 10% annually, projecting that by the time his son reaches 12th grade, the fees could skyrocket to approximately ₹900,000 per year.

As discussions continue, many are calling for a revolution in the education system to make quality education more affordable.

Photo Source: @DrJagdishChatur