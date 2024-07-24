SHOCKING VIDEO: Police Officer Kicks and Stomps on Detained Muslim Boy at Manchester Airport

A disturbing video has surfaced showing a police officer at Manchester Airport kicking and stomping on the head of a Muslim boy who is lying face down on the ground.

The footage, widely shared on social media, captures the moment the boy is being restrained and tased.

The video shows a muslim boy appearing compliant while being held down when the officer brutally kicks him in the head and then stomps on his face and head. The officer is also seen using his knee to force the boy down further. Bystanders can be heard shouting in distress as the incident unfolds.

In response, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement explaining that officers were called to Terminal 2 after reports of an altercation among the public.

During the arrest of one suspect, three officers were reportedly assaulted, resulting in a broken nose for a female officer. All three officers were hospitalized for their injuries. The police noted that the use of firearms was a concern due to the violent nature of the assault.

Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. The police have acknowledged concerns about the conduct shown in the video and stated that their Professional Standards Directorate is investigating the matter.

This incident comes shortly after a scathing report revealed serious misconduct within Greater Manchester Police, including unlawful arrests and strip searches of women. The review, commissioned by Mayor Andy Burnham, highlighted severe treatment issues within the force.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation and raises serious questions about police conduct and accountability.