Shubhanshu Shukla’s Space Journey Begins, Marking a Historic Leap for Indian Human Spaceflight

New Delhi: In a historic moment for Indian space history, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarked on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, becoming the second Indian in space after a 41-year gap.

A Mission Beyond the Self

Speaking onboard after liftoff, Shukla said:

“This is not my journey alone, but I am carrying the Indian flag with me. This is the journey of India’s human space flight.”

Successful Launch From Kennedy Space Center

Shukla’s mission launched at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12 noon IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch used a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX.

“Liftoff for #Ax4. The #Ax4 crew is on its way to the space station,” tweeted Axiom Space.

“Liftoff of Ax-4!” added SpaceX.

The launch had been deferred at least six times, making the liftoff even more momentous.

“India Is Returning to Space”: Shukla’s Messag

Before the launch, Shukla posted a patriotic message on X:

“India is returning to space, Jai Hind.”

“After 41 years, India’s flag will fly in space again.”

The last Indian to fly to space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984. Shukla now takes on the mantle after nearly half a century.

A Heartfelt Farewell to His Wife

Shukla shared an emotional message for his wife Kamna on Instagram:

“Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter.”

He posted a touching photo of their goodbye through a glass wall, symbolizing both love and sacrifice.

An International Crew Onboard

Shukla serves as the pilot of the mission, with Commander Peggy Whitson (USA) leading the team. The other crew members include:

Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) – Mission Specialist

(Poland) – Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission Specialist

Scientific Mission: Food & Space Nutrition

Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will focus on cutting-edge experiments, including:

Space food and nutrition

Microgravity’s effect on edible microalgae

Space radiation impact on high-nutrient food sources

These experiments aim to support long-duration space travel and enhance future space missions.

A New Chapter for India in Space

With this mission, India officially re-enters the space frontier, not just as an observer but as an active player in global space exploration.