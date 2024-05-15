Shyam Rangeela’s Nomination Against Modi Accepted for Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

Varanasi: Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his popular mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successfully filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, May 14. This constituency has been represented by Modi since 2014.

Rangeela faced several days of obstacles and discouragements when attempting to submit his nomination papers since May 10. However, his perseverance paid off, and he finally managed to complete the submission process just before the deadline.

Emerging from the district magistrate’s office with a victory sigh, a beaming Rangeela declared, “Democracy has won today. It’s 3 pm now, and wait and watch how many candidates will come forward to file their nominations. And all this is because of the power of social media. I thank the Election Commission of India for making this possible.”

आप सबकी शुभकामनाओं और सहयोग से मुझे ताक़त मिली, आज देर से ही सही, नामांकन हो गया 🙏🏽

सभी दस्तावेज और प्रक्रिया के साथ अन्य आ रही बाधाओं को पार करके हम अब वाराणसी के लोगों का ऑप्शन बनने की दहलीज़ पर है,

अभी बस दो तीन दिन का और इंतज़ार, चिन्ह आ जाये , लड़ेंगे पूरे दम से, आप सबके… pic.twitter.com/A1nqueq11H — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 14, 2024

Rangeela expressed gratitude towards his supporters on social media, stating, “Your good wishes and support gave me strength, and today, albeit late, the nomination was done. After completing all the documentation, procedures, and overcoming other hurdles, we are now on the verge of becoming an option for the people of Varanasi. Just wait for two-three more days, let the symbol arrive, and we will fight with full strength, with your support.”

The comedian, who has gained popularity on YouTube for his satirical videos on issues like demonetisation, is now gearing up for a spirited campaign in Varanasi.