SI beats up lawyer in public, beats him up in police station

Hyderabad: An inhuman attitude of telangana’s friendly police has come to light. A lawyer was severely beaten up by the Sub-Inspector of Saidabad in public.







It is said that the SI not only beat up the lawyer like a dangerous accused but also shifted him from the house to the police station on foot after his arrest. During this time, the lawyer was beaten up in public. It is learnt that advocate Mohammad Abdul Kalam was also severely assaulted at the police station, due to which the advocate (lawyer) who protected the clients in the legal proceedings deteriorated and he was released.

Kaleem, an advocate, was allegedly assaulted by @shomadannapet & admitted to OHG. He was defending people who had already been allotted 2BHK, which the govt is now reallocating to Musi residents.



We strongly condemn the assault on a lawyer defending people's rights.@CPHydCity pic.twitter.com/7x7FBaEkYS October 3, 2024

Advocate, lying semi-unconscious in the police station premises, is said to have been taken to the hospital. The lawyers’ community organised protests at various places in the city against the inhuman behaviour of the police officer and demanded action against the guilty SI.

In this regard, a representation was made to the DGP demanding strict action against SI Saeedabad. According to sources, there was a problem of eviction of residents from illegally constructed houses on the banks of Musa River. Some residents have been allotted double bedroom flats located in Karmaguda area. In this regard, Mohammad Abdul Kalam Advocate had filed a petition in the court which is pending in the court.

Two days ago, Madannapet and Saidabad police arrested Advocate Kalam from a house and he was brutally beaten up and shifted to the police station. Since this incident, it seems that the lawyers are no longer safe from the terror of the police. The police can behave as they want. Protests have been held against the police by lawyers in the court premises against the incident.

The lawyers raised slogans of stop police atrocities and demanded action against the guilty official. A delegation of lawyers reached the Telangana DGP office and lodged a complaint against the police officer. To maintain the image of the police, city commissioner of police C V Anand should take strict action against the concerned sub-inspector and his staff.

Otherwise, the image of the police will be badly affected in the public. Sources said he did not reveal his name when he asked for the name of the sub-inspector at the time of Advocate’s arrest and said his name was male.









