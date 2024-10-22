Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Co-Chairs Defense Dialogue with Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Singapore’s Defense Minister, Ng Eng Hen, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they discussed the strengthening of India-Singapore ties. The minister also co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defense Ministerial Dialogue with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, focusing on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.

During the meeting, President Murmu welcomed Ng Eng Hen and praised the enduring collaboration between India and Singapore, which has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. She highlighted the recent India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and expressed satisfaction with the growing defence ties. President Murmu also congratulated Singapore for co-hosting the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise and extended her best wishes for upcoming joint exercises.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of deeper cooperation in defence research and development, ensuring that both nations benefit from cutting-edge technology in the sector.

In the Defence Ministerial Dialogue, Rajnath Singh and Ng Eng Hen acknowledged the strong defence relationship between the two countries, which is built on a shared vision of regional peace and stability. The ministers also expressed their commitment to expanding this cooperation, particularly as the two nations prepare to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The visit also included a ceremonial welcome, where Ng Eng Hen was honored with a Tri-Service Guard of Honour. He paid tribute to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, marking his respect for the sacrifices made.

Ng Eng Hen is on an official visit to India from October 21 to 23.