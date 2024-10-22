India

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Co-Chairs Defense Dialogue with Rajnath Singh

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Meets President Murmu; Co-Chairs Defence Dialogue with Rajnath Singh

Syed Iftequar22 October 2024 - 22:40
Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Co-Chairs Defense Dialogue with Rajnath Singh
Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Co-Chairs Defense Dialogue with Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Singapore’s Defense Minister, Ng Eng Hen, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they discussed the strengthening of India-Singapore ties. The minister also co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defense Ministerial Dialogue with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, focusing on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.

During the meeting, President Murmu welcomed Ng Eng Hen and praised the enduring collaboration between India and Singapore, which has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. She highlighted the recent India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and expressed satisfaction with the growing defence ties. President Murmu also congratulated Singapore for co-hosting the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise and extended her best wishes for upcoming joint exercises.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of deeper cooperation in defence research and development, ensuring that both nations benefit from cutting-edge technology in the sector.

In the Defence Ministerial Dialogue, Rajnath Singh and Ng Eng Hen acknowledged the strong defence relationship between the two countries, which is built on a shared vision of regional peace and stability. The ministers also expressed their commitment to expanding this cooperation, particularly as the two nations prepare to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The visit also included a ceremonial welcome, where Ng Eng Hen was honored with a Tri-Service Guard of Honour. He paid tribute to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, marking his respect for the sacrifices made.

Ng Eng Hen is on an official visit to India from October 21 to 23.

Source
IANS
Tags
Syed Iftequar22 October 2024 - 22:40

Related Articles

Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future

Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future

22 October 2024 - 19:16
Silver zooms past Rs 1 lakh-mark, gold jumps Rs 350 to record high

Silver zooms past Rs 1 lakh-mark, gold jumps Rs 350 to record high

22 October 2024 - 19:03
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu

Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu

22 October 2024 - 00:20
Secularism a core feature of Constitution, observes SC

Secularism a core feature of Constitution, observes SC

22 October 2024 - 00:07
Back to top button