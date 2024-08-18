Singapore setting up Islamic college to nurture future Islamic leaders: PM Wong

Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday said that the city-state will set up a new Islamic college to nurture future Islamic leaders in the multi-ethnic country, asserting that he will support the community’s efforts to become modern and progressive while maintaining its distinctive customs and way of life.

The college has been in the works for eight years and is to be called the Singapore College of Islamic Studies, according to media reports.

In his first National Day Rally, Wong said the college would nurture future Singapore Islamic leaders, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Wong, who was sworn in on May 15 as the fourth Government leader of the predominantly Chinese-business community-led prosperous city-state, said that more details would be shared when ready.

As the “newest project” for the Malay and Muslim community, the college was first mooted in 2016 by the then Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Yaacob Ibrahim.

The goal was to train religious scholars and teachers, also known as asatizah, who provide sound and relevant religious guidance to Muslims in Singapore’s multiracial and multi-religious context.

Prime Minister Wong said he was committed to continuing what his predecessors had done in working closely with Malay and Muslim leaders on many issues.

These include improving educational attainment, countering radicalisation and terrorism, and uplifting vulnerable segments, he said.

“We have dealt with such issues head-on with courage,” he said. “Each time, the Malay/Muslim community has rallied together, full of determination and with a strong sense of gotong-royong. You have always looked out for each other and celebrate your successes together,” he added.

Gotong-royong is a Malay term that captures the ethos of mutual assistance within the community.

Addressing Singaporeans, Prime Minister Wong said that he values all feedback and views and will work with people to address issues close to their hearts.

“I will ensure that everyone in the Malay/Muslim community benefits from our nation’s progress and is able to play a full role in shaping our nation’s future,” the report quoted him as saying.

Wong is set to seek a fresh mandate for his government led by the People’s Action Party, which has ruled the city-state since independence in the coming months.

Wong added that he would support the community in its efforts to become modern and progressive while still maintaining its distinctive customs and way of life.

“I will continue with our engagements and ensure our Malay and Muslim community continues to make progress. Together with our Malay and Muslim ministers, Members of Parliament and community leaders, I will work with you to realise our vision – the vision of a community of success,” he added.

Chinese origin people account for about 75 per cent of the total Singapore population, with Malays accounting for 15 per cent and the rest being of Indian origin and others in the city-state that has become a multi-national financial hub for global corporations and businesses.