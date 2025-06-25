Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Steps into Culinary World with Grand Launch of ‘Joharfa’ Restaurant in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler and Hyderabad’s very own Mohammed Siraj has bowled a new innings — this time off the cricket field. Siraj has launched a luxurious restaurant named “Joharfa” on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, offering a blend of exquisite flavors and rich Hyderabadi cultural heritage.

Grand Opening Draws Huge Crowd and Celebrities

The restaurant was officially opened to the public on June 24, drawing thousands of food lovers, fans, and well-known personalities. The grand inauguration saw participation from cricketers, film stars, and local celebrities, all congratulating Siraj on his new venture.

A Tribute to Hyderabad’s Heritage in Design and Décor

Joharfa’s interiors reflect the essence of Hyderabad’s royal past, featuring Mughal-style arches, vintage lanterns, and traditional décor. The ambiance has been crafted to deliver both elegance and comfort, transporting guests into a culturally immersive dining experience.

Menu Blends Tradition with Innovation

The menu boasts iconic Hyderabadi dishes like biryani, haleem, and kebabs, while also offering modern fusion items such as chicken tikka sliders and stuffed mutton parathas. This combination aims to cater to both traditional food lovers and contemporary palates.

Family-Led Passion Project with a Personal Touch

Siraj’s elder brother Mohammed Ismail, who co-manages the restaurant with a business partner, shared: “We want to serve food that feels like home but surprises with every bite.” Their vision is to offer a culinary experience that reflects both family warmth and culinary innovation.

A Promising New Innings in the Food Industry

Judging by the enthusiasm and crowd on the opening day, it’s clear that Siraj has made a powerful entry into the food industry. Just as he won hearts on the pitch, Siraj now seems ready to win them again — this time through the flavors of Hyderabad.

Stay tuned as our correspondent Mohammed Iqbal brings you more insights into this unique blend of sports, culture, and cuisine.