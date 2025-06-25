Pant and Duckett Achieve Career-Best Test Ratings After Centuries in Leeds Test

New Delhi: India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has achieved his career-best ICC Test batting rating after becoming the second wicketkeeper in history to score two centuries in a single Test match. His scores of 134 and 118 in the Leeds Test against England earned him a rating of 801, moving him up to 7th place in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.

Ben Duckett Shines with Match-Winning Knock

England’s opener Ben Duckett also reached a career-high rating of 787, climbing five spots to 8th position in the rankings. Duckett scored 62 in the first innings and followed it up with a brilliant 149 during England’s record run chase of 371, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Also Read: Does Drinking Warm Water Cleanse Your Liver? Know Expert Advice

Other Indian Centurions Also Make Gains

Despite India losing the match, other batters made notable gains:

Shubman Gill jumped five places to re-enter the top 20 .

jumped five places to . KL Rahul rose 10 places to 38th .

rose . Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his 4th position in the Test batting rankings.

England’s Batters and Bowlers on the Rise

England’s Ollie Pope moved up three places to 19th after a first innings century. Youngster Jamie Smith gained eight spots to reach a career-best 27th, thanks to scores of 40 and 44.

Among bowlers:

Josh Tongue leapt 16 places to 64th after taking seven wickets in the match.

leapt after taking in the match. Captain Ben Stokes gained one spot to 49th in bowling rankings and moved up to 5th among all-rounders.

Galle Test Sees Major Movements in Rankings

From the drawn Test in Galle:

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh climbed 11 spots to 28th with scores of 163 and 49 .

of Bangladesh climbed with scores of . Najmul Hossain Shanto jumped 21 places to 29th after twin centuries .

jumped after . Shadman Islam moved up three spots to 55th.

On Sri Lanka’s side: