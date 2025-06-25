Does Drinking Warm Water Cleanse Your Liver? Know Expert Advice

Hyderabad: In an age where health consciousness is on the rise, many people are turning to home remedies and viral social media tips to improve their well-being. One such popular belief is that drinking warm water on an empty stomach can cleanse the liver and detoxify the body. But how accurate is this claim? Here’s what medical experts have to say.

Understanding Liver Function

According to Dr. Saurabh, a specialist from the Gastroenterology department at AIIMS, the liver plays a vital role in maintaining overall health. It helps:

Regulate metabolism

Filter blood

Eliminate toxins

Aid in digestion

Store essential vitamins and minerals

Dr. Saurabh emphasizes that the liver is self-cleansing and naturally eliminates harmful toxins through urine and sweat. Hence, the idea of “detoxing” the liver with just warm water is not entirely true.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors with Hardik Pandya

Can Warm Water Detox the Liver?

✅ The Reality:

Drinking warm water does not directly detoxify the liver, said Dr. Saurabh. However, it can offer general health benefits that indirectly support liver function.

Benefits of Drinking Warm Water on an Empty Stomach

Improves Digestion: Warm water helps stimulate digestive enzymes, easing constipation and bloating.

Warm water helps stimulate digestive enzymes, easing constipation and bloating. Boosts Metabolism: Drinking it first thing in the morning enhances metabolism.

Drinking it first thing in the morning enhances metabolism. Prevents Dehydration: Keeps the body hydrated and improves organ efficiency.

Keeps the body hydrated and improves organ efficiency. Mild Detox Effect: While it may support toxin elimination, it’s not a miracle liver cleanser.

Common Myths Debunked

The belief that warm water cleanses the liver completely is a myth, especially if one continues to consume junk food, alcohol, or maintains an unhealthy lifestyle. Drinking warm water cannot undo the liver damage caused by these habits.

How to Maintain a Healthy Liver

Experts suggest these evidence-based practices for long-term liver health:

Eat a balanced diet: Include leafy greens, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and low-fat foods.

Include leafy greens, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and low-fat foods. Avoid junk and processed food: These stress the liver unnecessarily.

These stress the liver unnecessarily. Limit alcohol intake: Alcohol is a major liver toxin.

Alcohol is a major liver toxin. Quit smoking: Smoking harms the liver indirectly.

Smoking harms the liver indirectly. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity can lead to fatty liver disease.

Obesity can lead to fatty liver disease. Exercise regularly: 30 minutes of light activity daily supports liver health.

30 minutes of light activity daily supports liver health. Stay hydrated: Drink 8–10 glasses of water daily.

Best Time and Way to Drink Warm Water

If you want to include warm water in your routine:

Drink 1–2 glasses of lukewarm water first thing in the morning .

of lukewarm water . Make sure the temperature is comfortable to avoid burning your mouth or throat.

Continue drinking water regularly throughout the day.

Consult a Doctor for Liver Conditions

If you have issues like fatty liver, hepatitis, or elevated liver enzymes, do not rely solely on home remedies. Always seek professional medical advice and go for regular checkups to monitor liver health.