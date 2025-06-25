Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors with Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has finally addressed long-standing rumors about her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. In a recent interview, Esha clarified that while there was a brief connection, they were never in a committed relationship. She also opened up about her on-set dispute with director Sajid Khan and addressed the controversy surrounding his name during the #MeToo movement.

“We Were Just Friends”: Esha Gupta on Hardik Pandya Dating Rumors

Speaking candidly about the rumors linking her with Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Esha Gupta said:

“We spoke for a few months. There was a friendship between us, but I wouldn’t say we were dating. When we started talking, we knew it could go either way — it might turn into something more or it might not. Eventually, before we could enter a relationship, we went our separate ways.”

Esha also revealed that they met only two or three times and the connection fizzled out within a few months.

“Didn’t Bother Me”: Esha on Hardik’s Controversial ‘Koffee With Karan’ Appearance

Hardik Pandya faced severe backlash for his controversial comments on women during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. However, Esha stated that the controversy did not affect her in any way:

Also Read: Golconda Bonalu 2025: Traffic Advisory, Pooja Dates, and Parking Details Released by Hyderabad Police

“Those criticisms didn’t bother me at all. We were already done by then.”

Esha Gupta Opens Up About Dispute with Director Sajid Khan

Esha also revisited her experience working with Sajid Khan during the film Humshakals, stating that they had a fallout on set due to his inappropriate behavior:

“During the filming of Humshakals, we had a major argument. I don’t tolerate disrespect. He spoke rudely to me, so I gave it back. One day, I even walked off the set and considered quitting the film altogether.”

She added that the film’s producer apologized, and later Sajid Khan also said sorry, prompting her to return to the project.

Esha Clarifies Her Stand on Sajid Khan’s #MeToo Allegations

During the #MeToo movement, Sajid Khan was accused by multiple women of misconduct. Esha’s name was also mentioned in discussions, but she clarified:

“Honestly, he never behaved inappropriately with me. Yes, we had disagreements, but it never crossed the line.”

Esha Gupta’s Career Highlights

Esha Gupta began her Bollywood career with notable Hindi films and also worked in the Telugu film “Veedevadu”, marking her entry into South Indian cinema.