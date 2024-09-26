Sirisilla Residents Rally Against Alleged Selling of Ration Dealer Posts Amidst Protests

In a dramatic protest in Sirisilla, candidates aspiring for ration dealer positions climbed a water tank with petrol bottles to voice their discontent over the recent allocation of ration shops.

The demonstrators alleged that the new appointments were made overnight, claiming that the ration dealer posts were sold.

The protesters demanded the immediate cancellation of the notification issued for the allocation of ration shops, stating that the process was not transparent and unfairly benefited certain individuals.

They called for accountability and urged the authorities to revisit the allocation process to ensure it is conducted fairly and justly.

This protest highlights the growing frustration among candidates regarding the handling of ration shop allocations in the region, as they seek clarity and fairness in the selection process.

Local authorities are expected to address the concerns raised by the protesters in the coming days.