SITARA Women’s Exhibition – Gold & Fashion Expo Set to Dazzle Hyderabad on 4th & 5th October 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills

SITARA Women's Exhibition & Gold & Fashion Expo in Hyderabad - 4th & 5th October 2024

Syed Iftequar5 October 2024 - 01:21
SITARA Women's Exhibition - Gold & Fashion Expo Set to Dazzle Hyderabad on 4th & 5th October 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills
SITARA Women's Exhibition - Gold & Fashion Expo Set to Dazzle Hyderabad on 4th & 5th October 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad, 4th October 2024: The much-anticipated SITARA – A Women’s Exhibition, featuring a luxurious Gold & Fashion Expo, is all set to captivate fashion enthusiasts and jewellery lovers on the 4th and 5th of October 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills. This grand event promises an exclusive showcase of 60+ handpicked designer jewellery brands alongside top-tier fashion designers under one roof.

The two-day exhibition, running from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, offers visitors a chance to indulge in an unparalleled luxury experience with high-end jewellery, fashion ensembles, lifestyle accessories, and much more. Attendees can expect a stunning display of artistic jewellery, creative accessories, and exquisite fashion designs.

Celebrities like actress Varsha and Siri Papa, along with fashion enthusiasts, models, and influencers, graced the grand launch, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Speaking on the occasion, organizers Mr. Leela Kumar, Mrs. Swetha Chowdhary, and Mr. Vishnu Duth expressed their excitement: “SITARA is more than just an exhibition. It’s an immersive experience where Hyderabad’s fashion and jewellery lovers can explore a rich collection of exclusive designs, luxury, and style. We’re thrilled to bring this event to life in the heart of the city.”

SITARA promises to be a weekend of excitement and inspiration, with an exquisite array of jewellery, haute couture, footwear, lifestyle decor, and more. Don’t miss the chance to witness Hyderabad’s most glamorous event of the season!

Syed Iftequar5 October 2024 - 01:21
