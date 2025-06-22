Six Indian Giants Add ₹1.62 Lakh Crore in Market Value as Sensex Soars
Reflecting robust investor confidence, six of India’s top ten most-valued companies added a combined ₹1.62 lakh crore to their market capitalisation this week. The surge comes as the BSE Sensex jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58%, highlighting bullish momentum in Indian equities.
Bharti Airtel Leads the Gainers
Bharti Airtel emerged as the top performer, gaining a massive ₹54,055.96 crore and taking its market valuation to ₹11.04 lakh crore. Strong telecom sector sentiment contributed to this rise.
Banks Shine Bright: HDFC & ICICI Bank Among Top Gainers
- HDFC Bank added ₹38,503.91 crore, reaching a market cap of ₹15.07 lakh crore.
- ICICI Bank increased by ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10.18 lakh crore.
- State Bank of India (SBI) also posted gains of ₹3,212.86 crore, now valued at ₹7.10 lakh crore.
Infosys Continues Upward Momentum
IT giant Infosys added ₹8,433.06 crore this week, taking its total valuation to ₹6.73 lakh crore.
Decliners: Bajaj Finance, TCS, and HUL See Value Erosion
- Bajaj Finance lost ₹17,876.42 crore, bringing its m-cap to ₹5.62 lakh crore.
- TCS dropped ₹4,613.06 crore to ₹12.42 lakh crore.
- Hindustan Unilever (HUL) slipped by ₹3,336.42 crore to ₹5.41 lakh crore.
- LIC lost ₹1,106.88 crore, settling at ₹5.92 lakh crore.
India’s Top Valued Companies (as of this week)
- Reliance Industries (Not mentioned, presumed leader)
- HDFC Bank
- TCS
- Bharti Airtel
- ICICI Bank
- SBI
- Infosys
- LIC
- Bajaj Finance
- Hindustan Unilever
Market Outlook
Despite losses in select stocks, the overall sentiment remains positive, especially for banking and telecom stocks. The trend indicates strong investor faith in India’s economic recovery and corporate performance.