Six-Month-Old Baby’s Life Saved at Ankura Hospital Using Peritoneal Dialysis

Hyderabad: A six-month-old baby boy’s life was successfully saved at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children in Attapur, where he was treated for a serious kidney condition known as Renal Tubular Acidosis.

The baby was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, prompting a dedicated team of specialists to employ advanced treatment methods, including peritoneal dialysis.

According to doctors, the infant was experiencing severe respiratory distress, had significant dehydration, and had not gained weight for three to four months prior to his admission.

Additionally, he exhibited dangerously low potassium levels and a buildup of acidic substances in his body. Dr. Kaleel Khan, a pediatric intensivist, immediately admitted the child to the ICU and placed him on a ventilator.

After conducting various medical examinations, it was determined that the baby was suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis, which was impairing his kidney function and causing difficulties with urination. In light of this diagnosis, Dr. Ankush Kamawar, Medical Director of Ankura Hospital, decided to proceed with peritoneal dialysis. After obtaining consent from the parents, this sensitive and complex procedure was successfully carried out under the supervision of Dr. Ravi Deep, a pediatric nephrologist.

Thanks to the expert care provided by the medical team and the active involvement of the parents, the baby’s condition gradually improved. He began to gain weight and showed signs of recovery, eventually leading to his discharge from the hospital in good health.

Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, located in Attapur, offers exceptional medical facilities for the health of mothers and children. This successful treatment case further demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to utilizing advanced treatment methods effectively, even in critical situations, to save lives.