SLBC Tunnel Rescue in Final Phase, Debris Removal Likely by April 15: Telangana Update

Hyderabad: Rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel accident site have reached a crucial phase, with just the final 50-meter stretch near the tunnel’s end remaining to be cleared.

The operation, which involves the removal of heavy debris following a roof collapse, has been delayed due to water seepage and slushy conditions.

Debris Removal Nearing Completion Despite Delays

Although authorities had initially aimed to complete the debris clearance by April 10, challenging conditions inside the tunnel have slowed the pace. However, officials remain optimistic about clearing the area up to the cave-in location by April 15, assuming there are no further disruptions.

Six Workers Still Missing; Hopes Fade for Survival

Out of the eight workers reported missing after the tunnel collapse, six remain untraced. Cadaver dogs have identified two potential excavation spots, but no human remains have been found yet. Authorities suspect that the missing individuals may be buried together in the final stretch of the tunnel.

Due to the **extended duration since the accident—over six weeks—**chances of survival are now deemed extremely low. Officials believe the bodies may be located at a single point, possibly trapped under heavy rubble.

Rescue Operations Intensify with Technical Support

Special Officer Shivashankar Lotheti, who is supervising the rescue mission, provided updates during a recent review meeting at the SLBC Tunnel Inlet 1 office. Senior officials from multiple rescue teams attended the session.

Key ongoing tasks include:

Excavation of soil using conveyor belts

using conveyor belts Dewatering operations to manage water inflow

to manage water inflow Cutting and removal of steel components

Disassembly and clearance of tunnel boring machine (TBM) parts

All efforts are being carried out in accelerated phases to bring the search and recovery process to a conclusion.

What’s Next in the SLBC Tunnel Rescue Mission?

As work progresses toward the final stretch of the tunnel, officials are preparing for the possibility of recovering the remains of the missing workers. Emergency teams remain on high alert, and plans are in place to deal with any complications during the last leg of the operation.