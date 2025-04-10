SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operations Intensify in Telangana After Tragic Accident

Hyderabad: Rescue operations are underway at full speed at the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel site in Telangana, where a recent accident has trapped workers inside the tunnel. Shivashankar Loutetti, Special Officer of the SLBC Tunnel Project, confirmed that rescue efforts are progressing swiftly and systematically.

On Thursday, Officer Loutetti chaired a high-level review meeting at the SLBC Tunnel Inlet-1 office with senior officials from various rescue teams to assess the situation and enhance coordination.

24/7 Rescue Efforts to Reach Trapped Workers

Loutetti emphasized that rescue personnel are working around the clock to locate and safely extract individuals potentially trapped within the affected portion of the tunnel.

Conveyor Belt System Deployed to Speed Up Debris Removal

To accelerate progress, a conveyor belt is being extended directly to the accident site. This system is expected to significantly enhance the speed and efficiency of soil and debris removal.

Excavators and Pumps in Action

Currently, five excavators are operating continuously inside the tunnel. Rescue teams are carefully removing obstructive steel structures. Meanwhile, high-capacity pumps are being used to drain water that continues to flow into the tunnel, allowing uninterrupted operations in a challenging environment.

Support and Equipment Provided to Rescue Teams

Loutetti assured that all rescue teams are equipped with the necessary tools and logistical support. Authorities are also prioritizing the safety and well-being of personnel working in the hazardous zone.

Central and State Governments Actively Involved

Both central and state government agencies are actively participating in the rescue mission. Regular review meetings are being conducted to ensure seamless coordination and timely decision-making.

SLBC Tunnel Project Under Spotlight

The SLBC tunnel, a critical irrigation infrastructure initiative in Telangana, is currently under close scrutiny. Authorities remain committed to a successful and safe rescue mission, as the situation continues to develop.