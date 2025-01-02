Attempt to Smuggle Ganja Foiled in Andhra Pradesh: Driver Hits Police Constables and Fleeing Arrested

Hyderabad: A dramatic attempt to smuggle ganja was thwarted by the police in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, following a tense encounter with the smuggling vehicle’s driver.

After striking two police constables, the driver and his accomplice fled the scene, but were later apprehended by the authorities.

The incident took place in the Kakinada district, specifically at the Krishnavaram Toll Plaza in the district’s Kirlampudi area. The police were conducting routine vehicle checks late at night when they stopped a car traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry around midnight. While the officers were gathering details from the driver, an unexpected and dangerous move unfolded.

Smuggler’s Attempt to Escape

As the police constables were speaking with the driver, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, veering towards the officers who were stationed in front of the car. The driver deliberately rammed into Constable Rajoo of the Kirlampudi police station and another constable, knocking them down. Despite being hit, the brave constables managed to remain alert and immediately initiated a chase, but the driver managed to evade capture momentarily by abandoning the car in Rajanagar and fleeing the scene on foot.

The police, however, did not give up. They swiftly recovered the vehicle, which was found to contain a large quantity of ganja, indicating the intent to smuggle the illegal substance. The vehicle was seized, along with the contraband, and a manhunt was launched to track down the fleeing individuals.

Arrests and Legal Action

After several hours of searching, the police managed to arrest both the driver and his accomplice. They were taken into custody and will face charges related to drug trafficking, attempted assault on law enforcement officers, and evading arrest. The police also noted that the vehicle was registered under a fake identity, which they are now investigating further as part of the larger operation.

The two injured constables, Constable Rajoo and his colleague, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, both are stable, and their injuries are not life-threatening. Medical staff are providing treatment, and they are expected to recover soon.

Significance of the Operation

This operation by the police highlights the ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, especially with the rising instances of ganja trafficking in the region. Authorities have warned that the police will continue to monitor major transport routes and toll plazas to prevent such illegal activities. The crackdown on drug trafficking is part of a broader initiative by the state police to reduce the growing menace of narcotics in the area.