Snake Detected in AC G17 Coach of Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express

New Delhi – A shocking incident occurred on the 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express when a snake was spotted in the AC G17 coach, prompting immediate action from railway authorities.

Upon discovering the snake, the train staff swiftly evacuated passengers from the affected coach and secured the area by locking the G17 compartment. Other passengers were moved to different coaches to ensure their safety.

Snake in train! Snake in AC G17 coach of 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express train. Passengers sent to another coach and G17 locked. pic.twitter.com/VYrtDNgIIY — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 22, 2024

Railway officials are currently working to safely capture the snake and investigate how it made its way into the train. Passengers have expressed their concerns about safety measures in place during travel.

This incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and safety protocols to prevent such occurrences in the future.