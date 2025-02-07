Sobhita Dhulipala Excited to See Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Clean-Shaven Look After ‘Thandel’ Release

Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is excited about finally seeing her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, without his beard after the release of his much-anticipated film Thandel. The actress took to Instagram to express her admiration for Chaitanya and his upcoming romantic action thriller, which hits theatres today.

Sobhita Praises Naga Chaitanya’s Dedication

Sobhita shared her excitement on Instagram stories, praising her husband’s focus and positivity throughout the making of Thandel. She wrote: “Excitement! I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can’t wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow.” Along with the post, Sobhita shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya from the film, showcasing his intense look.

A Sweet Gesture: Clean-Shaven Face

Adding a personal touch, Sobhita wrote a line in Telugu, saying: “Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni,” which translates to: “Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face.”

This lighthearted comment sparked excitement among fans as they look forward to seeing Chaitanya in his clean-shaven look after his intense portrayal in the film.

Chaitanya and Sobhita’s Grand Wedding

The couple recently tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, which became the talk of the town with notable personalities from the Telugu film industry in attendance.

During the wedding ceremony, Naga Chaitanya paid a heartfelt tribute to his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called pancha, reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style.

Sobhita, on the other hand, wore traditional jewelry from her family for the Raata ceremony, a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. The ritual includes planting a bamboo stick along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, followed by worshipping sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains), which symbolize the purification of the bride before her marriage.

About Thandel

Thandel is a romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti, featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, alongside Sai Pallavi. The film revolves around the harrowing experiences of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip, leading to a gripping and emotional journey.

Sobhita’s excitement to witness her husband’s transformation and the anticipation surrounding Thandel are creating buzz in the entertainment world, with fans eager to see Chaitanya’s performance on the big screen.