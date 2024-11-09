Telangana

Social, Economic, and Caste Data: Telangana IT Minister Warns Against Misinformation on Family Survey

Issuing a serious warning against any attempts to block or spread misinformation about the Social Comprehensive Family Survey launched by the TG government, IT Minister D. Srihar Babu, criticised BRS leaders for questioning the need for the new survey.

Safiya Begum9 November 2024 - 19:54
Hyderabad: Issuing a serious warning against any attempts to block or spread misinformation about the Social Comprehensive Family Survey launched by the TG government, IT Minister D. Srihar Babu, criticised BRS leaders for questioning the need for the new survey.

In a statement issued   he clarified that data from the earlier family survey was gathered as per the former government’s requirements. He said that the mere mention of a social, economic, educational and caste-based survey has unsettled the BRS and the BJP, exposing their ‘hesitation’ to ensure ‘justice’ for weaker sections.

He noted that while the 2021 population census is overdue, the BJP-led Centre has delayed it for over three years. Sridhar said the family survey aims to advance social justice, political representation and financial support for marginalised groups.

He called on the BRS and BJP to clarify their opposition to the survey and accused them of spreading lies. He asked citizens to cooperate with the survey stressing its role in providing benefits to all eligible groups.

