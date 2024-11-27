Sohail Khan shares family photo on social media

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan has shared on social media a heart-touching family photo which has left netizens drooling.

A few days ago mega star Salman Khan had posted a picture with his father Salim Khan and his first bike, on which fans are seen expressing their love.

Now, Sohail Khan has shared a heart-touching picture of the entire family including brothers Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan and sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan.

In the photo Sohail Khan is seen posing in front of the camera in casual clothes. Sharing it, he wrote in the caption: “Blessed”.