Solar Flares Could Trigger Faint Auroras Across Northern Hemisphere

Syed Iftequar5 October 2024 - 02:02
The sun is currently experiencing the peak of its 11-year magnetic cycle, leading to an increase in solar storms and frequent displays of northern lights.

New York: Solar flares from the sun may generate faint auroras visible across the northernmost parts of the United States this weekend, as experts keep a close watch on potential disruptions to power and communications.

This week, the sun released two significant solar flares, including one on Thursday, the most powerful since 2017. These flares could produce pale auroras, possibly extending as far south as South Dakota, Iowa, and New York. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the intensity of the storms, and conditions may change over the weekend.

According to Erica Grow Ceil, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while the solar storms may be less intense compared to earlier ones this year, such as those in May that triggered spectacular aurora displays, they still have the potential to create visible light shows across the Northern Hemisphere.

