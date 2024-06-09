New Delhi: In a stirring address, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi expressed deep emotion and commitment to the values of democracy and secularism as she spoke to newly elected members of Parliament.

Highlighting the challenges ahead, she emphasized the necessity of staying vigilant against any attempts to increase polarization and undermine democratic principles.

“This is a renewed opportunity for us as a party that established parliamentary democracy in our country to bring parliamentary politics back on track to where they legitimately belong,” Gandhi stated. She underscored the decisive vote by the people to reject divisiveness and authoritarianism, interpreting the election results as a mandate to strengthen parliamentary politics and uphold the Constitution.

Gandhi reiterated the Congress Party’s commitment to economic and social justice, which she described as the guiding objectives for the party. The speech was both a call to action and a reassurance to party members and supporters.

Sonia Gandhi Addresses Newly Elected Parliament Members: A Call for Unity and Democratic Values.#SoniaGandhi #INDIABloc #Congress pic.twitter.com/AvFEUON4Ui — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) June 9, 2024

“Friends, this is a very emotional moment for me, for us all, especially the newly elected members of the Parliament. All I have to say is that I have received so much love and affection from you,” she said, visibly moved.

Concluding her address, she assured the audience of her dedication to the trust and confidence placed in her leadership. “I will do my best and more to fulfill the trust and confidence you have continued to place in me. Thank you. Jai Hind,” Gandhi declared, leaving the audience inspired and united in purpose.

This address marks a significant moment as the Congress Party seeks to reinforce its foundational principles and navigate the political landscape with renewed vigor and commitment.