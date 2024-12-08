Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy: Telangana’s Best Women Kabaddi Players Battle for Title
The second day of the prestigious Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy witnessed intense matches as teams from across Telangana competed fiercely for the coveted title. The tournament, spanning four days, is a celebration of women’s Kabaddi talent and sportsmanship.
Hyderabad: L.B. Stadium Tennis Complex, Hyderabad | Dates: 7th to 10th December 2024 Organized by: Nava Shakthi Kabaddi Club & Hyderabad Kabaddi Association
Today’s Match Results
1. Suryapet vs. Jagityal
- Half-Time: 21-06
- Full-Time: 38-14
- Best Players (Suryapet): M. Sai Vaishnavi, Sreeja
Suryapet showcased a dominating performance, overpowering Jagityal with strong defensive strategies and coordinated attacks.
2. Bhadradri Kothagudem vs. Medak
- Half-Time: 24-01
- Full-Time: 46-07
- Best Players (Bhadradri Kothagudem): K. Rani, M. Krishnaveni
Bhadradri Kothagudem proved their mettle with a resounding victory, demonstrating excellent teamwork and tactical prowess.
3. Mahabubabad vs. Peddapalli
- Half-Time: 30-26
- Full-Time: 57-40
- Best Players (Mahabubabad): P. Navya, Sravani
- Best Player (Peddapalli): M. Keerthana
This high scoring match highlighted Mahabubabad’s exceptional raiding skills, while Peddapalli fought valiantly but fell short.
4. Hyderabad-2 vs. Khammam
- Half-Time: 20-15
- Full-Time: 40-34
- Best Players (Hyderabad-2): Latha, Aisha
- Best Player (Khammam): S. Poojitha
In a closely contested game, Hyderabad-2 edged out Khammam with stellar performances by Latha and Aisha.
5. Gadwal vs. Bhupalapalli
- Half-Time: 32-22
- Full-Time: 59-31
- Best Players (Gadwal): K. Shilpa, B. Kusuma
- Best Player (Bhupalapalli): Pooja
Gadwal delivered an aggressive performance, outpacing Bhupalapalli with a blend of speed and precision.
6. Hyderabad-1 vs. Nirmal
- Half-Time: 19-05
- Full-Time: 42-13
- Best Players (Hyderabad-1): Khushi, Akshiya
- Best Player (Nirmal): M. Shravani
Hyderabad-1 dominated the match from start to finish, displaying unmatched synergy and strategic gameplay.
7. Kamareddy vs. Adilabad
- Half-Time: 20-02
- Full-Time: 34-08
- Best Player (Kamareddy): Ramya
- Best Player (Adilabad): Mounika
Kamareddy secured a convincing victory, with Ramya leading the charge against Adilabad’s defense.
8. Wanaparthy vs. Rajanna Sircilla
- Half-Time: 26-16
- Full-Time: 41-40
- Best Player (Wanaparthy): P. Chitti
- Best Player (Rajanna Sircilla): B. Archana
In a nail-biting encounter, Wanaparthy narrowly edged out Rajanna Sircilla in one of the day’s most thrilling matches.
9. Karimnagar vs. Asifabad
- Half-Time: 26-11
- Full-Time: 49-18
- Best Player (Karimnagar): Ruchitha
- Best Player (Asifabad): Kalyani
Karimnagar delivered a dominating performance, outclassing Asifabad with their robust defensive strategies.
10. Mahbubnagar vs. Mancherial
- Half-Time: 20-04
- Full-Time: 41-22
- Best Player (Mahbubnagar): K. Sangeetha
- Best Player (Mancherial): Mounica
Mahbubnagar’s raiders, led by K. Sangeetha, dismantled Mancherial’s defense for a comfortable victory.
11. Kothagudem vs. Nagarkurnool
- Half-Time: 22-17
- Full-Time: 52-43
- Best Players (Kothagudem): Mansa, Jyothi
- Best Player (Nagarkurnool): Sai Vaishnavi
Kothagudem triumphed in a high-scoring match, with Mansa and Jyothi leading their team to victory.
Upcoming Matches
As the competition heats up, the remaining matches promise even more excitement and intense rivalries. The Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy continues to inspire and showcase the immense talent in women’s kabaddi across Telangana.
Stay tuned for updates on match results, player highlights, and tournament standings!