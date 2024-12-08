Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy: Telangana’s Best Women Kabaddi Players Battle for Title

Hyderabad: L.B. Stadium Tennis Complex, Hyderabad | Dates: 7th to 10th December 2024 Organized by: Nava Shakthi Kabaddi Club & Hyderabad Kabaddi Association

The second day of the prestigious Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy witnessed intense matches as teams from across Telangana competed fiercely for the coveted title. The tournament, spanning four days, is a celebration of women’s Kabaddi talent and sportsmanship.

Today’s Match Results

1. Suryapet vs. Jagityal

Half-Time: 21-06

21-06 Full-Time: 38-14

38-14 Best Players (Suryapet): M. Sai Vaishnavi, Sreeja

Suryapet showcased a dominating performance, overpowering Jagityal with strong defensive strategies and coordinated attacks.

2. Bhadradri Kothagudem vs. Medak

Half-Time: 24-01

24-01 Full-Time: 46-07

46-07 Best Players (Bhadradri Kothagudem): K. Rani, M. Krishnaveni

Bhadradri Kothagudem proved their mettle with a resounding victory, demonstrating excellent teamwork and tactical prowess.

3. Mahabubabad vs. Peddapalli

Half-Time: 30-26

30-26 Full-Time: 57-40

57-40 Best Players (Mahabubabad): P. Navya, Sravani

P. Navya, Sravani Best Player (Peddapalli): M. Keerthana

This high scoring match highlighted Mahabubabad’s exceptional raiding skills, while Peddapalli fought valiantly but fell short.

4. Hyderabad-2 vs. Khammam

Half-Time: 20-15

20-15 Full-Time: 40-34

40-34 Best Players (Hyderabad-2): Latha, Aisha

Latha, Aisha Best Player (Khammam): S. Poojitha

In a closely contested game, Hyderabad-2 edged out Khammam with stellar performances by Latha and Aisha.

5. Gadwal vs. Bhupalapalli

Half-Time: 32-22

32-22 Full-Time: 59-31

59-31 Best Players (Gadwal): K. Shilpa, B. Kusuma

K. Shilpa, B. Kusuma Best Player (Bhupalapalli): Pooja

Gadwal delivered an aggressive performance, outpacing Bhupalapalli with a blend of speed and precision.

6. Hyderabad-1 vs. Nirmal

Half-Time: 19-05

19-05 Full-Time: 42-13

42-13 Best Players (Hyderabad-1): Khushi, Akshiya

Khushi, Akshiya Best Player (Nirmal): M. Shravani

Hyderabad-1 dominated the match from start to finish, displaying unmatched synergy and strategic gameplay.

7. Kamareddy vs. Adilabad

Half-Time: 20-02

20-02 Full-Time: 34-08

34-08 Best Player (Kamareddy): Ramya

Ramya Best Player (Adilabad): Mounika

Kamareddy secured a convincing victory, with Ramya leading the charge against Adilabad’s defense.

8. Wanaparthy vs. Rajanna Sircilla

Half-Time: 26-16

26-16 Full-Time: 41-40

41-40 Best Player (Wanaparthy): P. Chitti

P. Chitti Best Player (Rajanna Sircilla): B. Archana

In a nail-biting encounter, Wanaparthy narrowly edged out Rajanna Sircilla in one of the day’s most thrilling matches.

9. Karimnagar vs. Asifabad

Half-Time: 26-11

26-11 Full-Time: 49-18

49-18 Best Player (Karimnagar): Ruchitha

Ruchitha Best Player (Asifabad): Kalyani

Karimnagar delivered a dominating performance, outclassing Asifabad with their robust defensive strategies.

10. Mahbubnagar vs. Mancherial

Half-Time: 20-04

20-04 Full-Time: 41-22

41-22 Best Player (Mahbubnagar): K. Sangeetha

K. Sangeetha Best Player (Mancherial): Mounica

Mahbubnagar’s raiders, led by K. Sangeetha, dismantled Mancherial’s defense for a comfortable victory.

11. Kothagudem vs. Nagarkurnool

Half-Time: 22-17

22-17 Full-Time: 52-43

52-43 Best Players (Kothagudem): Mansa, Jyothi

Mansa, Jyothi Best Player (Nagarkurnool): Sai Vaishnavi

Kothagudem triumphed in a high-scoring match, with Mansa and Jyothi leading their team to victory.

Upcoming Matches

As the competition heats up, the remaining matches promise even more excitement and intense rivalries. The Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy continues to inspire and showcase the immense talent in women’s kabaddi across Telangana.

Stay tuned for updates on match results, player highlights, and tournament standings!