Soul-Stirring Performances Mark Day 6 of the 52nd Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha

Hyderabad: The 52nd Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha continued its tradition of enchanting audiences with a spectacular lineup of performances on Day 6. Held at the Centre for Cultural Resource and Training (CCRT) on Kondapur Main Road, the event brought together eminent artists who celebrated the essence of Indian classical music in all its glory.

The evening commenced with a mesmerizing Hindustani vocal recital by Armaan Khan, whose emotive rendition and masterful exploration of ragas captivated the audience. His performance, marked by both technical precision and heartfelt expression, earned resounding applause.

Next, the stage came alive with the electrifying rhythms of Taufiq Qureshi, who delivered a spellbinding solo on the djembe. His innovative style and rhythmic artistry had the audience enthralled, with many cheering and tapping along to his beats.

The grand finale was a breathtaking Carnatic violin duet by the legendary Dr. L. Subramaniam and his son, Ambi Subramaniam. The father-son duo delivered a flawless and emotionally rich performance, weaving together intricate ragas with extraordinary synergy. Their music created an ethereal atmosphere, leaving the audience in awe of their brilliance.

The cool Hyderabad evening added to the magic, creating a perfect setting for this musical extravaganza. Day 6 was a testament to the enduring legacy of Pandit Jasraj, showcasing the power and beauty of Indian classical music.

As the festival nears its conclusion, anticipation builds for the final day, promising yet another evening of unforgettable performances.

