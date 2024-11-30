Political and Hate Speeches Banned

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to ban political and hate speeches in Tirumala to protect the sanctity and spiritual peace of Tirumala.

In the Tirumala divine temple, which always reverberates with Govinda Namas, in the recent times, some of the persons and political leaders after the darshan in Tirumala temple, making political and hate statements before the media in front of the temple, disturbing the spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala.

In this context, the TTD board has taken a decision to ban political and hate speeches in Tirumala to protect its sanctity. TTD also appeals to everyone to cooperate with its decision. It is informed that legal action will also be taken by TTD against the violators.