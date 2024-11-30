Man Throws Liquid at Arvind Kejriwal During Padyatra in Delhi

New Delhi: A man was detained by security personnel after allegedly throwing a liquid at former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in South Delhi’s Sheikh Sarai area on Saturday evening. The incident occurred while Kejriwal was walking through a narrow lane, interacting with people and greeting them, accompanied by Greater Kailash MLA and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The attack occurred when Kejriwal and Bharadwaj were walking, with police officers controlling the crowd by cordoning off the area using ropes on either side of the two leaders. The man, who is yet to be identified, was reportedly standing outside the cordoned-off area when he threw the liquid at Kejriwal, hitting both the former CM and two security personnel who were positioned nearby.

A video capturing the incident shows Kejriwal leading the procession with Bharadwaj walking a few steps behind. As they move forward, the individual reaches out from outside the rope barrier and throws the liquid. The liquid splashed on Kejriwal and a couple of security personnel, causing a brief commotion.

Following the incident, security personnel swiftly detained the man. Delhi police have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to identify the individual involved. Authorities are also probing the nature of the liquid thrown during the attack.

The incident has sparked reactions from various political leaders, with many condemning the attack on the AAP leader. Arvind Kejriwal, however, did not make an immediate statement following the attack. It remains unclear whether the attack was politically motivated or a result of personal grievances.

This marks the second such incident involving Arvind Kejriwal, with similar attacks taking place in the past during public engagements. The security detail surrounding Kejriwal’s padyatra was heightened after the event, with police and AAP leaders calling for a thorough investigation into the assault.

As the investigation continues, police are expected to provide further details regarding the incident and the identity of the assailant.