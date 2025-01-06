Rabada and Maharaj Lead South Africa to a Dominant 10-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan, Takes Series 2.0

Cape Town: South Africa secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, completing a clean sweep of the two-match series with a 2-0 win. This victory not only bolstered their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 but also guaranteed them the top position in the WTC rankings.

South Africa’s Impressive Batting Performance

South Africa set the tone for their victory with a mammoth 615 runs in their first innings. Ryan Rickelton played a standout role, smashing a double century, scoring 259 runs. Contributions from Temba Bavuma (106) and Kyle Verreynne (100) ensured South Africa posted a formidable total. Pakistan, struggling with the ball, could only manage to bowl out South Africa after a lengthy and exhausting innings.

Pakistan’s Struggle Against Rabada and Maphaka’s Bowling

In response, Pakistan was bowled out for just 194 in their first innings. Kagiso Rabada (3-55) and Kwena Maphaka (2-43) were the chief architects of Pakistan’s collapse. The visitors were asked to follow-on, but they fought hard in their second innings despite missing the key presence of young star Siam Ayub, who had to sit out due to injury.

Masood and Azam Fight Hard in Second Innings

Despite the early setback, Pakistan’s opening pair, Shan Masood and Babar Azam (81), put up a resilient 205-run partnership. Masood led the charge, bringing up a gutsy 145 runs off 351 balls, including 17 boundaries. However, his efforts were undone by a flurry of wickets in the middle session. Rabada and Maphaka broke Pakistan’s resistance with a double strike, dismissing both Saud Shakeel and Masood in a span of four balls.

Pakistan’s Final Stand and South Africa‘s Clinical Finish

Mohammad Rizwan (41) and Salman Agha (48) attempted to bridge the deficit, but the South African bowlers continued to chip away at the wickets. Rabada (3-115), Keshav Maharaj (3-137), and Marco Jansen (2-101) ensured that Pakistan’s second innings ended at 478, still 58 runs short of the target.

South Africa Chases Down the Target with Ease

South Africa required just 58 runs to win, and they cruised to the target without losing a wicket. David Bedingham (47* off 30 balls) and Aiden Markram (14* off 13 balls) steered the hosts to victory in no time, finishing at 61 for no loss and completing a memorable 10-wicket win.

Brief Scores: