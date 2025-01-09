World

South Korea's opposition parties introduced a revised bill on Thursday to launch a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Uma Devi9 January 2025 - 14:45
South Korea: Opposition Introduces Revised Special Counsel Bill Targeting Yoon's Martial Law Bid

Seoul: South Korea’s opposition parties introduced a revised bill on Thursday to launch a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol‘s failed martial law bid. This comes a day after a previous version was narrowly voted down in the National Assembly.

Key Changes in the Revised Bill

The new version proposes that the Supreme Court’s chief justice recommend a special counsel to investigate Yoon’s insurrection charges. The previous bill, which allowed the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party to recommend special counsels, was rejected by just two votes.

A Democratic Party official stated, “The two candidates for the special counsel will both be recommended by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. The ruling party will have no reason to oppose it.”

Additionally, the revised bill removes a clause allowing opposition parties to request a new recommendation if the proposed candidate is deemed unfit.

Expanded Scope of Investigation

The revised bill expands the scope of the investigation to include allegations that Yoon committed “treason” against South Korea. This reflects opposition concerns that Yoon’s actions were not limited to the martial law bid but also included provoking military aggression from North Korea to justify imposing martial law on December 3.

Legislative Strategy

The opposition hopes the revisions will attract more defectors from the ruling People Power Party. The Democratic Party plans to bring the new bill to a vote next Tuesday or Thursday.

Previous Bill Rejected

Earlier, on January 8, South Korea’s National Assembly rejected two special counsel bills targeting President Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee. The bill concerning Yoon’s martial law bid failed in a 198-101 vote, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the president’s veto.

The initial bill sought to designate special prosecutors to investigate insurrection charges related to Yoon’s attempted martial law imposition. However, the defeat has pushed the opposition to introduce a more politically viable revised version.

