Was South Korea Plane Crash a Bird Strike or a Shorter Runway? Investigating the Fatal Incident That Kills More Than 150

Muan, South Korea – A devastating aviation accident on Sunday, December 29, has claimed the lives of at least 151 people when a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport, located nearly 300 kilometers from Seoul. The flight, Jeju Air 7C2216, was traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members. Rescue operations were able to save two crew members, but the chances of finding additional survivors are now slim.

Crash Details and Initial Investigations

The crash occurred at approximately 9:03 a.m. local time when the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, experienced trouble while attempting to land. The control tower issued a warning about the possibility of a bird strike, and shortly thereafter, the pilots declared a mayday emergency. During its second landing attempt, the plane skidded along the runway, crashing into a wall and erupting in flames.

Korean media outlets reported that a bird strike might have caused the aircraft’s landing gear to malfunction, leading to a loss of control. Eyewitnesses described a dramatic scene, with thick smoke trailing the plane as it made a “belly landing” with its landing gear retracted before the fatal crash. South Korea’s Ministry of Land confirmed that the runway length (2,800 meters) was adequate for such an aircraft, ruling out runway issues.

Bird Strikes: A Known Aviation Hazard

A bird strike occurs when birds collide with an aircraft during flight, typically during takeoff or landing. While most bird strikes do not lead to significant issues, they can damage engines, airframes, or other critical components of the aircraft. In severe cases, bird ingestion into the engines can cause the loss of engine power, compromising flight safety. In this incident, it is believed that a bird strike led to a malfunction in the landing gear, triggering the fatal accident.

Historically, bird strikes have been a concern for aviation safety, especially during critical flight phases. In rare but notable cases, such as the famous 2009 emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River, bird strikes have led to serious consequences, highlighting the potential risks to both passengers and crew.

Shorter Runway?

An aviation official confirmed that the runway at Muan International Airport, where the tragic plane crash occurred, is 2,800 meters long for a safe landing. Similar-sized aircraft have operated on the runway without any issues in the past. This raises questions about the possible causes of the accident, with a bird strike being a leading theory, although the investigation is ongoing. The length of the runway is unlikely to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Ongoing Investigations and Rescue Efforts

The crash is being investigated by South Korean authorities, with aviation experts examining the possibility of a bird strike being the primary cause. Emergency response teams, including military personnel and hundreds of firefighters, rushed to the site of the crash, where the aircraft was almost entirely destroyed. Despite the efforts, the search for survivors has been grim, with only two people successfully rescued.

South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok expressed condolences to the families of the victims, acknowledging the scale of the tragedy. The crash has been declared a special disaster zone, ensuring that the government provides extensive support for recovery operations and the families affected by the incident.

Jeju Air’s Response

Jeju Air, South Korea’s largest low-cost airline, expressed deep sorrow over the accident. CEO Kim E-bae publicly apologized, stating that the airline takes full responsibility for the incident, regardless of the cause. The airline pledged full cooperation with authorities and promised assistance to the bereaved families.

This accident marks the first fatal crash in Jeju Air’s history. The airline has had a relatively strong safety record, making this incident an exceptional and deeply tragic event. Previously, in 2007, a Jeju Air Bombardier Q400 veered off the runway during a strong wind event, resulting in minor injuries.

International Reactions and Condolences

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also expressed condolences to the victims’ families, particularly as two Thai nationals were reported to be on board. The Thai government has promised to investigate the presence of its citizens on the flight and provide assistance to those affected by the crash.

As investigations continue, the global aviation community remains deeply affected by this rare and tragic event. The loss of life has left families and loved ones devastated, while authorities work to determine the cause of the crash and prevent similar incidents in the future.