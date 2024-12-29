South Korea Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 151, Two Survived

A Jeju Airplane crashes at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing 151 people. Investigations suggest a possible bird strike caused the tragedy. Two crew members survive.

At least 151 people have tragically lost their lives after a Jeju Air flight skidded off the runway and caught fire at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning at 9:03 AM local time (00:03 GMT), has left the nation in shock. The flight, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed upon landing in Muan, located 289 km southwest of Seoul.

Jeju Air Flight Tragedy Details

The flight, a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800, was en route from Bangkok and was carrying two Thai passengers, with the remaining passengers believed to be South Korean nationals. According to the National Fire Agency of South Korea, 151 people were confirmed dead, including 71 women, 71 men, and 9 individuals whose genders could not immediately be identified. Two crew members were the only survivors, both of whom were rescued. The agency confirmed that the fire that engulfed the plane had been extinguished.

The cause of the crash is believed to be a malfunction with the landing gear. Eyewitness accounts and images have suggested that the plane landed on its belly, skidded along the runway, and exploded. There were reports of multiple explosions and catastrophic fire, adding to the severity of the tragedy.

Bird Strike Suspected as Cause

Initial investigations have pointed towards a bird strike as a potential cause of the crash. Local news agencies report that a passenger sent a final message stating that a bird was stuck in the plane’s wing. The exact cause of the malfunction remains under investigation by South Korean aviation authorities.

International Condolences and Investigations

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating if Thai passengers were onboard and providing immediate assistance to those affected.

The crash marks the first fatal accident for Jeju Air since its establishment in 2005. The airline, a major low-cost carrier in South Korea, has vowed to do everything in its power in response to the tragedy.

Dozens killed after a Boeing 737-800 from the South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air crashed during landing in South Korea.



The plane was flying from Thailand with 181 people on board. Something damaged an engine just before landing.



🇰🇷🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/6N0IbXle5q — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 29, 2024

Ongoing Rescue Operations

South Korea’s Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, has ordered all-out efforts for rescue operations at the site. “All related agencies must mobilize all available resources to save personnel,” Choi said. Emergency services, including firefighters and rescue teams, were swiftly deployed to Muan International Airport.

Aviation Safety and Investigations

The crash has raised concerns about aviation safety in South Korea, with the country’s Transport Ministry actively investigating the incident. Investigators are examining whether the bird strike theory holds merit or if other factors contributed to the crash.

This tragedy is the deadliest aviation disaster in South Korea in recent years, drawing international attention and condolences for the victims’ families.