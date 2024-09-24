Southern Lebanon Rocked by Explosions as Israel Launches Over 80 Airstrikes in Half an Hour

Tehran: Following Israeli strikes on Hezbollah’s communication equipment, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has ordered its members to cease using communication devices.

According to an international news agency, this move comes as a precautionary measure after the attacks, signaling heightened alert in Iran.

Ongoing inspections of all equipment are underway, with increased security measures being implemented at nuclear and missile sites.

A security official confirmed that the large-scale operation is not limited to communication tools but extends to all critical equipment across the country.

Meanwhile, tensions between Lebanon and Israel have intensified. The Israeli military has escalated its bombing campaign, targeting towns in eastern and southern Lebanon with powerful bombs. Al Jazeera reported that Israel’s heavy bombing has caused massive explosions in Lebanon, with towns such as Beqaa Valley, Sour, and Nabatieh suffering intense airstrikes.

In response to the attacks, an Israeli military spokesperson advised Lebanese civilians to stay away from Hezbollah-controlled areas for their safety.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that at least one civilian was killed, and a shepherd and two members of his family were injured during the latest wave of Israeli airstrikes.

In just 30 minutes, Israeli jets carried out more than 80 airstrikes, focusing on the Nabatieh and Tyre districts of southern Lebanon.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, addressing journalists, urged Lebanese civilians to evacuate buildings and areas used by Hezbollah, citing it as a precaution for their own protection.