Telangana: Southern Railways to Operate Special Trains During Weekends to Manage Extra Rush

In an effort to alleviate the extra rush of passengers during weekends, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special trains between Charlapalli – Kakinada Town and Charlapalli – Narsapur.

Mohammed Yousuf12 February 2025 - 22:51
Hyderabad: In an effort to alleviate the extra rush of passengers during weekends, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special trains between Charlapalli – Kakinada Town and Charlapalli – Narsapur. These trains will run on specific dates in February and are aimed at providing added convenience for travelers.

Special Trains Between Charlapalli and Kakinada Town

  • Train No. 07031 (Charlapalli – Kakinada Town): This train will operate on February 14 and 21, departing from Charlapalli at 19:20 PM and reaching Kakinada Town at 04:30 AM the next day.
  • Train No. 07032 (Kakinada Town – Charlapalli): On February 16 and 23, this train will depart from Kakinada Town at 18:55 PM and will arrive at Charlapalli at 06:50 AM on the next day.

These trains will make halts at several stations along the way, including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot, in both directions. The special trains will offer a range of coaches, including 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class.

Special Trains Between Charlapalli and Narsapur

  • Train No. 07233 (Charlapalli – Narsapur): Operating on February 14 and 21, this train will depart from Charlapalli at 19:15 PM and reach Narsapur at 5:50 AM the following day.
  • Train No. 07234 (Narsapur – Charlapalli): This train will run on February 16 and 23, departing from Narsapur at 20:00 PM and arriving in Charlapalli at 8:00 AM on the next day.

These trains will make stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Viravasaram, and Palakollu in both directions. Like the other special trains, these will also feature 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

Additional Information

The announcement of these special trains aims to meet the high demand during weekends and ensure a comfortable travel experience for passengers. Commuters are encouraged to plan their travel in advance and make use of the special services available on these dates.

The special trains are part of SCR‘s efforts to improve passenger convenience and tackle the surge in demand during peak travel times.

