Speeding Car Overturns After Collision on Khammam-Suryapet Highway, Four Injured

Four individuals were injured, one critically, after a speeding car lost control and collided with another vehicle before overturning on National Highway 365 near Jeella Cheruvu village in Kusumanchi mandal on Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana29 December 2024 - 14:26
Khammam: Four individuals were injured, one critically, after a speeding car lost control and collided with another vehicle before overturning on National Highway 365 near Jeella Cheruvu village in Kusumanchi mandal on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred when a car traveling from Hyderabad to Khammam hit the median, lost control, and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused the speeding car to overturn, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

Injured Rushed to Hospital

Local authorities from Kusumanchi police station promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured individuals from both vehicles to the Government General Hospital for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

The Kusumanchi police have begun an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Early reports suggest overspeeding as the primary factor leading to the loss of control.

ACCIDENT CAR1 1 Speeding Car Overturns After Collision on Khammam-Suryapet Highway, Four Injured

This stretch of the Khammam-Suryapet highway has witnessed several accidents in the past, highlighting the need for stricter speed regulations and increased driver awareness to ensure road safety.

Further updates on the condition of the injured are awaited.

ACCIDENT REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Speeding Car Overturns After Collision on Khammam-Suryapet Highway, Four Injured

