Tiger Sighting in Orri Narsayyapally Village Sparks Fear in Warangal District

Warangal: The residents of Orri Narsayyapally village in Nallabelli mandal, Warangal district, were gripped with fear after a tiger was sighted in a cornfield on Saturday.

The sighting prompted local farmers to leave their fields as a precautionary measure. A woman first noticed the tiger in the cornfield and immediately alerted the villagers, triggering a swift response from both forest and police officials.

Search Operation Launched Following Tiger Sighting

Following the alarm raised by the villagers, forest officials, along with police personnel, initiated a search operation to track the tiger’s movements. The presence of the tiger in the area follows reports of tiger pug marks being discovered in Warangal and Mahabubabad districts on Friday. The forest team, led by Forest Range Officer (FRO) Narsampet, identified the pug marks in the villages of Kondapuram and Rudragudem, both located in Nallabelli mandal.

Tracks of the Tiger Found in Kondapuram and Rudragudem

On Friday morning, a farmer from Rudragudem village, while spraying insecticide in his chilli field, discovered the tiger’s pug marks and immediately informed the forest authorities. Based on the tracks, forest officials confirmed that a 10-year-old male tiger had entered Rudragudem from the direction of Kondapuram. The tiger was believed to have come from the Tadwai forests in Mulugu district, passing through the Kondapuram forests in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district.

Forest Department Measures to Track the Tiger

In an effort to monitor the tiger’s movements and ensure public safety, forest officials have installed CCTV cameras at strategic locations around Kondapuram, Otai, Rampur, and Karnagandi forests. These cameras aim to trace the tiger’s movements and ensure it remains within forested areas, away from populated zones. According to forest officials, the tiger likely ventured into the plain area of Rudragudem in search of a more suitable habitat.

Officials’ Statement

The Forest Department has assured the public that they are actively monitoring the situation. FRO Ravi Kiran stated, “Based on the pug marks, we identified that the tiger likely came from Tadwai forests and moved into Kondapuram forests. We are closely tracking its movements with the help of CCTV cameras to ensure it returns to the forest areas.”

Safety Measures for Villagers

Local authorities have also advised residents to exercise caution and avoid venturing into the fields or forested areas until the tiger’s movements are fully understood. The forest department continues to collaborate with local police to ensure public safety during this period.

Monitoring and Ensuring Safety

The situation remains under control as forest officials continue to track the tiger’s movements. The installation of CCTV cameras and ongoing search operations are part of the effort to ensure the safety of the villagers and allow the tiger to return to its natural habitat.