Sports Authority of Telangana Honors Indian Football Skating Team for Their Performance at the World Cup 2024

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) recently held a special ceremony to honor the Indian Football Skating team, both junior and senior men and women, who participated in the Football Skating World Cup 2024 held in Turkey from November 18th to 28th.

During the event, A. Sonibala Devi, the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the Indian team, which showcased remarkable skills and determination on the global stage.

The ceremony recognized not only the athletes but also the crucial roles played by the support staff. Mohammed Abdul Qaudeer, the SATG Coach, was commended for his exceptional coaching that helped prepare the team for the highly competitive World Cup. The Football Skating Association of Telangana’s President, Mohd Khaja Pasha, was also honored for his leadership and commitment to promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore makes a meaningful comeback with ‘Outhouse’

The Football Skating World Cup, held in Turkey, saw intense competition as teams from around the world battled for supremacy in this unique sport that combines football with roller skating. The Indian team’s participation marked a significant milestone in their journey, as they continue to build a strong presence in the international sporting arena.

Speaking at the event, A. Sonibala Devi praised the athletes’ performance, stating, “The Indian team displayed exceptional courage and skill in the Football Skating World Cup. Their participation has not only brought pride to Telangana but has also paved the way for further growth and recognition of football skating in India.”

The athletes, coaches, and support staff expressed their gratitude for the recognition and support from the Sports Authority of Telangana, which continues to nurture and encourage talent in various sports. With this honor, the Indian Football Skating team’s success is set to inspire future generations of athletes to excel in this sport and represent India on the global stage.

As the Football Skating World Cup 2024 comes to a close, the Indian team looks forward to more opportunities to improve and compete internationally, with the aim of further elevating the profile of football skating in India.