Sree Anish & Sri Saanvi Kamarapu Emerge Victorious in Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis League Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The Late Smt. A Padmavathi & Late Sri A Raja Rao Memorial Table Tennis League Championship 2024, organized for Under-15 Boys and Girls, concluded on August 18th, showcasing the remarkable talents of young table tennis players from across Telangana.

The prestigious event, held under the aegis of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), was sponsored by the family members of the late Smt. Padmavathi and Sri A Raja Rao.

The championship saw intense competition, with standout performances that highlighted the skill and dedication of the participants. In the Boys’ event, Pudipeddi Sree Anish emerged as the champion, displaying exceptional technique and consistency throughout the five-round league.

Dharma Teja Sai Mandela secured second place, followed by Dhruv Sadhavani in third, and Manohar Veluri in fourth.

In the Girls’ event, Sri Saanvi Kamarapu claimed the top position in the final round, impressing with her agility and tactical prowess. B. Sri Vidya earned the second spot, while Mahima Krishna and S. Gayathri took third and fourth places, respectively.

The championship culminated in a vibrant prize distribution ceremony, where the top four players in both categories were honored. The awards were presented by the family members of the late Smt. A Padmavathi and Sri A Raja Rao, along with the Chief Guest, Sri K.K. Maheshwari, President of TSTTA.

Mr. Ibrahim Khan, the Guest of Honor, and Mr. P Nagender Reddy, General Secretary of TSTTA, were also present.

The successful conduct of the event reflects the growing enthusiasm and support for table tennis in Telangana and underscores the enduring legacy of Smt. A Padmavathi and Sri A Raja Rao in promoting sports and nurturing young talent.