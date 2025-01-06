Sreeleela Starts 2025 with Gratitude, Shares Dance Video on Instagram

Mumbai: Popular South Indian actress Sreeleela, known for her energetic performances, has kicked off 2025 with a message of gratitude. The actress, who was recently seen grooving with Allu Arjun in the song “Kissik” from Pushpa: The Rule, took to Instagram to share her positive start to the new year.

Sreeleela’s Viral Dance Video on Instagram

In her latest Instagram reel, Sreeleela is seen dancing to the track “Thank You God” by Dhvani Bhanushali and Shloke Lal, alongside her team. The song, which gained popularity in 2024, perfectly complements the actress’s joyful and grateful mood.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“For Well… Starting the year with being grateful. Felt new… It’s good to flip at times (I meant your phone).”

Fans quickly flooded the post with likes and comments, appreciating her positive energy and effortless dance moves.

Meanwhile, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who headlines Pushpa: The Rule, appeared at the Chikkadpally Police Station on January 5, 2025, following a court directive.

The Nampally Criminal Court granted the actor regular bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, where a tragic incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4, 2024, led to the death of a woman and left her son critically injured.

Allu Arjun’s Bail Conditions & Investigation

As per court orders, Allu Arjun is required to:

Deposit two sureties of ₹50,000 each

Appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday

Cooperate with the investigation

Avoid influencing witnesses

The theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allu Arjun’s Arrest and Release Timeline

December 13, 2024 – Allu Arjun was arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody .

– Allu Arjun was arrested and remanded to . December 13, 2024 – Telangana High Court granted interim bail for four weeks.

– Telangana for four weeks. December 14, 2024 – The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail .

– The actor was released from . January 5, 2025 – Regular bail granted by Nampally Court.

Despite legal issues, Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the most awaited movies of 2025. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is expected to hit screens in August 2025.

